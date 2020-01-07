Watertown tow truck driver remembered: ‘He’s bigger than life itself’

“He’s bigger than life itself.”

That’s how one of the people who knew Dale Jones describes the 47-year-old.

The tow truck driver died Saturday morning when he was trying to remove a car from a ditch in Watertown.

Another car lost control and hit Jones.

It’s the news Jessica Jones always feared.

Her father, a well-known tow truck driver in the area, had died on the job.

“It was unreal. Something we have dreaded happening for our entire lives was finally the reality for us,” Dale Jones’ daughter Jessica Jones said.

Dale worked for Performance Towing & Recovery in Watertown.

Owner Andy Wicks met Dale nearly a decade ago.

“Been pretty tough,” Performance Towing & Recovery Owner Andy Wicks said.

Dale was known for his laugh and his willingness to help others.

“His smile. His big booming voice. His love for helping people. His love for his job, his family,” Jones said.

“He was the type of person that you couldn’t forget him. If you met him he made an impression on you in 30 seconds,” Wicks said.

As Dale’s loved ones cope with his loss, his daughter wants everyone to be more careful so no other families suffer this same heartbreak.

“Accidents are accidents. Nobody ever means for them to happen, but there’s always something that can be done to prevent them,” Jones said.

Dale’s funeral is this Thursday.

Another group of people who knew Dale well are the men and women in public safety.

KELOLAND News sat down with a captain in the Watertown Police Department who called Dale a great, friendly guy.

He also gave us a safety reminder.

“It goes without saying whether it’s a law enforcement officer or an ambulance or a tow truck operator or somebody from DOT, when you see flashing lights, if you do see flashing lights, slow down, especially when the roads are slippery and that type of thing. Give a little extra room,” Capt. Kirk Ellis said.

Captain Ellis says the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.