Using Herbs At Home: Recipes For Elderberry Syrup And Homemade House Cleaner

Miranda Koltze with Sweetgrass Soapery loves to capture herbs to create herbal remedies. She share some best care practices for herbs. She even brought along a few recipes to mix up that you can use at home.

Elderberry Syrup

3 1/2 cups water

2 cups fresh elderberry

2 Tbsp fresh grated ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves



Bring the water to a boil and simmer until liquid reduces to almost half (45 min-1hr). Remove from heat, let cool and carefully mash berries. Pour through cheesecloth or a fine strainer. Add 1 cup raw honey (optional) and stir well. Enjoy 1 tsp each day. Lasts for two weeks or can be frozen in ice cube trays to be used later.

Simple Herbal House Cleaner

1 Qt white vinegar

1 cup dried thyme

1 cup dried lavender

Opt add orange or lemon peels



Combine all ingredients into a quart mason jar, cover and let sit for 24 hours. Strain and pour into a spray bottle.