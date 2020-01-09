Updated snow numbers

We’ve had two snowstorms move through KELOLAND this snow season, both have been responsible for heavy snow in western, central, and northern northeast KELOLAND.

Mostly cloudy skies dominated much of KELOLAND today. Aside for scattered flurries this morning in parts of eastern KELOLAND, we stayed dry. But it’s been a different year compared to last year.

Here’s a look at our snow totals so far this year. Aberdeen leads the list with 37 inches, while Sioux Falls rounds out the bottom at 15.6 inches.

Compared to last year at this time, these numbers are more. In fact, we’ve had a foot more snow in Aberdeen, Mobridge, Huron, and Pierre.

Western South Dakota will add to their snow Thursday night into Friday, but much colder air will arrive next week. That air should move a lot of our snow chances south.