Trending Thanksgiving side dishes

Thanksgiving is more than just about the turkey and ham!

People love their side dishes too.

A map shows people are googling some pretty interesting foods.

In Texas, the most searched side dish ahead of thanksgiving is fruit salad.

And our neighbors to the north? Well, they’re searching for some low carb foods — with keto soup trending in North Dakota.

But the most popular searched side dishes in the U.S. are of course — casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.

People in Columbus are googling stuffed mushrooms.

In South Dakota, folks are searching for salad.