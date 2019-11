SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two and a half months after three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls, progress is being made to repair the Avera Behavioral Health Center.

Three of the five total units at the Avera Behavioral Health Center are now operational.

One Adult Unit was transferred to Yankton and the Child Unit was moved to Avera Prince of Peace due to damage from the tornadoes. Both will remain at those locations until construction is complete.