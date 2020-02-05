Thune interested to hear what Trump says in his State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Senator John Thune says he’s interested to hear what the president has to say about trade.

“For the people of South Dakota, we’ve had a tough time. Our Ag economy has really been in a slump and a lot of it has had to do with weather, but a lot of it has to do with trade policy and I think it’s important for the president to articulate a vision tonight that would allow those farmers and ranchers that I represent to get back on their feet,” Thune said.

