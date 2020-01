SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - 16-year-old Lincoln High School student Mhiretab Tsegaye is finally home in Sioux Falls after spending two months in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He and his parents are grateful for all the support they've had following a car crash he survived in November.

Zerhun Dejane was able to find hope as he watched his son, Mhiretab Tsegaye, go through the unthinkable.