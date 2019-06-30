Storm Center Update – Sunday PM June 30

Showers and storms in western KELOLAND will continue to move northeast through the evening and overnight.

Expect a good chance for rain in northern and northeast South Dakota tonight with heavy rain likely. While an isolated storm or two will be possible in southeast KELOLAND, the bulk of the rain will be north of Interstate 90.

Overnight lows will fall to the 60s and low 70s.



Tomorrow will be slightly cooler and it shouldn’t be as humid. We’ll still have to watch for developing storms in southeast KELOLAND late in the afternoon and evening.

I think the best time to see storm development will be after 4:00 in the afternoon.

There’s also a chance for strong to severe storms as the Storm Prediction Center has outlined southeast KELOLAND for a slight risk of severe weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s.



After a break in the rain chances for much of KELOLAND on Tuesday, it looks to be an active week. Showers and storms will be possible for the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will not be as hot as what we experienced this weekend as highs will be in the 70s and 80s.