Storm Center Update- Friday AM, August 23rd

Good Morning! We are looking at a nice Friday forecast for much of KELOLAND with temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be breezy at times and rain chances will hold off until tonight West River.

The rain should not be a factor for most games tonight, except for the far west. Enjoy!

Rain chances overnight are at 40% in both Pierre and Rapid City. Sioux Falls should be dry.

Weekend rain chances will develop in central SD tomorrow, but we think most of that moisture will stay well west of Sioux Falls. These areas of rain will redevelop late Sunday and will try to push farther east as we end the weekend.

Highs this weekend should stay about the same both Saturday and Sunday with widespread upper 70s to lower 80s likely.

Rain areas will be heavy in spots, but the exact location of the heaviest rain continues to move a bit as we lock in on the position of the front Saturday and Sunday. Because the pattern features a front that is stalled or reversing at times, this forecast is a bit more challenging.

Cooler weather will win the battle next week with below normal temperatures likely at the end of the 7 day forecast.