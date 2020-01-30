Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 30: Weekend looks really warm

Skies are cloudy and foggy across KELOLAND again today, with persistent dense fog in NE South Dakota where an advisory is in effect. There have also been some light rain and light snow showers, more widespread in western South Dakota. Temperatures have been above-normal across the area.

As a low pressure system develop, snow will move across KELOLAND tonight. Amounts should be limited, under an inch. Even when it is not snowing we could have more visibility issues due to persistent fog along and east of the Missouri River. Winds will be light East River, but very strong around Rapid City where a High Wind Warning is posted for gusts of 50 mph or more. Due to clouds and fog in eastern KELOLAND, lows will remain in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy – again – but temperatures will remain mild. We’ll have the low 30s East River with a gentle westerly breeze. Rapid City will have a westerly breeze that will work with the terrain to push temperatures into the low 50s.

The weekend still looks great. In fact, we’ve boosted the forecast highs and diminished the cloud cover a little bit. On Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s East River, around 50 in central South Dakota, and with sunshine Rapid City should hit the mid 60s.

On Sunday skies will be partly cloudy. Northeast South Dakota should reach the low 40s for highs, while southern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, has a good shot at 50 degrees. Rapid City will be windy with highs in the upper 50s.

Another front will increase winds on Monday and cool us back down, though still above- normal highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light snow is expected, up to around an inch, though Rapid City and the Black Hills could get a little more.

Temperatures will cool back to near or slightly below normal on Tuesday into Wednesday. But then temperatures should rebound. In fact, right now we would anticipate warmer than normal temperature through the second weekend of February before cooling back to normal. There is no sign of arctic air coming back our way until – at least – after Valentine’s Day.