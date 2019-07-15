Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 15, 2019

It is another hot and humid day across KELOLAND. Temperatures have reached the 90s over most of central and eastern KELOLAND, with 80s in the west. Dew points have been in the muggy range, the low 90s, in the SE quarter of KELOLAND. There has also been a narrow band of thunderstorms in southwestern South Dakota, slowly moving in an easterly direction. West central Minnesota is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

This evening a broad area of thunderstorms – potentially strong with all forms of severe weather – is expected to develop in western South Dakota and move slowly east. Storms should become more numerous in eastern South Dakota after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms across the region. It will again be hot and humid, with highs again in the upper 80s to around 90, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. While thunderstorms will be possible across KELOLAND, it appears the western half of South Dakota will be more susceptible to severe weather.

It will be a case of “more of the same” on Wednesday. Warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s, and a risk of thunderstorms across KELOLAND. Thunderstorm chances will continue into the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be warm and humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday looks mostly sunny, hot, and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s again.

As far as the weekend, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with humid highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There will be at least a chance of showers in the north on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny, with upper 80s and slightly less humidity.

Next week looks fairly dry and slightly cooler, with highs generally in the 80s East River.