Stocking up ahead of the heavy weather

Across KELOLAND, people are getting ready for an expected blast of winter weather, including at grocery stores like Hy-Vee. KELOLAND News stopped by one store on Friday to check in on what it’s expecting.

The items in Tom Herman’s cart at the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue and 37th Street aren’t out of the ordinary. He’s shopping here ahead of the expected weather.

“Yes, ’cause I don’t want to bother to do it tomorrow,” Herman said.

He’s not the only one in his family who might be impacted by snow. Herman says his daughter works at another Hy-Vee.

“It’s kind of a standard joke at their store, if it’s snowing, everybody comes in,” Herman said.

Dietician Kristin Sousek says it’s going to be a busier day.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of people trying to scramble, maybe they’ve eaten up all of their Christmas leftovers and goodies and thinking, ‘Boy, I better get some food and some supplies,'” Sousek said.

She says they’ve added checkers to help customers get through the lines faster.

“We can always tell by the weather,” Sousek said. “People get a little kind of panicky, and thinking, ‘Man, I better get a lot of supplies,’ and ‘Do I have enough of this,’ and so we do see a big flux when we get some weather.”

She brings up one stockpile that you might not think of right away.

“Maybe even looking at your medications, your pills, our Hy-Vee pharmacy is open, so making sure that you’ve got enough of those, so you don’t have a problem over the weekend,” Sousek said.

For a look at what the road conditions are like on your way to any grocery store across KELOLAND, head to our weather page, where we have a link to safetravelusa.com. Here you can see updated conditions on roads across South Dakota.