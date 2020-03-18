Staff at Lowell Elementary helping hand out meals to students

With schools closed across South Dakota, districts are providing food for their students.

This past week at Lowell Elementary in Sioux Falls, students have been able to pick up meals for breakfast and lunch.

Staff say all week, they’ve had about 130 kids showing up each day to pick up meals.

“I think we know whenever school is canceled or postponed for whatever reason, we have students that rely on that food day in and day out, so it’s important that as a district we decide and organize a way for them to get food on those days,” admin intern at Lowell Elementary, Michael Thornton said.

Feeding South Dakota was also handing out food to families. Staff from Lowell were also giving students books to take home.