Sioux Metro temporarily reducing services

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux Falls Board of Health and Sioux Falls City Council has adopted a temporary reduction of services.

Starting on Friday, April 17, the following route and service changes include:

  • Routes 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 10 shall run hourly service each day beginning at 5:45 a.m. on weekdays and beginning at 7:45 a.m. on Saturdays. 
  • Routes 1, 2, 5, 9, 11, and 19 shall suspend services through at least May 8, 2020.
  • The last route departure time for all route services shall be at 6:45 p.m. (no evening service).
  •  Paratransit shall maintain current service area boundaries but run reduced service hours from 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. (no evening service).

In a press release, Sioux Metro says the reduction is in response to a 71% reduction in fixed‑route ridership and 87% reduction in paratransit ridership since March 9.

