SF man admits to buying meth online and selling it in South Dakota

The crime involved the dark web, bitcoins, illegal drugs and guns.

Now, a Sioux Falls man is admitting to his role in the conspiracy.

Tuesday Justin Christensen signed federal court papers admitting that he bought meth online and had it shipped to South Dakota where he and others sold it.

The document says Christensen put the money in the bank and then bought bitcoins to try to cover it up.

Christensen has served time for drugs in the past. This time he faces anywhere from 15 years behind bars to life in prison.

He also had to give up six guns that he had illegally.