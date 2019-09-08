Saturday night scoreboard – September 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s scores from across KELOLAND.
College Football
SDSU 38 Long Island University 3
Oklahoma 70 USD 14
Augustana 52 Upper Iowa 0
MSU-Mankato 38 SMSU 23
DWU 44 Presentation 0
Northwestern 47 Valley City State 7
Briar Cliff 13 Dakota State 10
Dordt 30 Waldorf 9
High School Football
Brandon Valley 40 O’Gorman 16
Red Cloud 58 Lower Brule 48
Tiospa Zine 18 Marty Indian 14
Mobridge-Pollock 42 Lead-Deadwood 7
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-16
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 18-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12
Estelline/Hendricks Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-16
Estelline/Hendricks def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-17
Gold Tournament
Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 25-23, 25-22
Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-23, 25-23
Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Silver Tournament
First Round
Rapid City Central def. Laramie, Wyo., 25-15, 25-16
Gregory Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 2
Boyd County, Neb. def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-21
Boyd County, Neb. def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-14
Boyd County, Neb. def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-14
Chamberlain def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-11
Chamberlain def. St. Francis Indian, 25-13, 25-9
Montevideo Tournament
Pool Play
Litchfield, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-13, 25-11
Renville County West, Minn. def. Milbank Area, 25-16, 25-18
Wheaton Tournament
Park Christian, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-15
West Central, Minn. def. Sisseton, 15-25, 25-17, 15-12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 19-25, 25-13, 15-11
High School Boys Soccer
Douglas/Rapid City Christian 2 Freeman Academy 1
James Valley Christian 2 St. Thomas More 2
Rapid City Central 1 Pierre 0
Rapid City Stevens 2 Aberdeen Central 2
Yankton 8 Watertown 2
High School Girls Soccer
Garretson 7 Worthington, MN 1
Rapid City Central 2 Pierre 2
Rapid City Stevens 2 Aberdeen Central 1
Yankton 3 Watertown 1
College Volleyball
USD 3 Louisiana Tech 0
SDSU 3 Prairie View A&M 0
Augustana 3 Adams State 1
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Augustana 0
Northern St. 3 Colorado Mesa 0
Northern St. 3 Colorado School of Mines 1
SMSU 3 Wisconsin-Parkside 1
USF 3 South Dakota School of Mines & Technology 0
USF 3 Chadron State 0
DWU 3 York 0
DWU 3 Presentation 0
Dordt 3 Huston-Tillotson 1
Mount Marty 3 Bethel College 0
Mayville State 3 Mount Marty 0
Northwestern 3 Taylor University 1