Rapid City set a record for building permits last year.

Building permit valuation for 2019 reached nearly $330 million.

This is the fourth year in a row building permits totaled more than $300 million in Rapid City.

The Building Services Division issued nearly 4,000 permits in 2019, the second-highest since 2014.

The top three permits of the year include the Civic Center Arena, Fleet Farm, Ascent Innovation’s facility.