Program brings together different generations of veterans

In Sioux Falls, a Veterans Day program looked to bring together the different generations of veterans in the community.

The keynote speaker was an Afghanistan combat veteran who is now a businessman.

Hundreds of people gathered for the program at Lincoln High School Monday morning.

That includes Korean War Veteran Gene Tornow. He spent two years in the Marines.

“I would recommend the military to anybody. And I would recommend, I didn’t stay for 20, but I know a lot of people that have and they’ve done their duty,” Tornrow said.

Tornow says he enjoys seeing fellow veterans at events like today’s and remembers those who died in the line of duty.