BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Brookings plan to gather tonight to remember a toddler who died last week.

A prayer memorial service has been planned for the 3 year-old who died on Wednesday.

The service will be 7 p.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Brookings. Authorities say the toddler died from malnourishment and dehydration.

Two people are facing charges in the death.