Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery over the weekend.

Take a look at this surveillance video from the Casey’s General Store on East Rice Street.

This man robbed Casey's General Store early Sunday morning. He was wearing a Halloween style hockey mask. If you have information, call police or Crime Stoppers 367-7007. /713 pic.twitter.com/52uaKOQE41 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) December 9, 2019

Police say around 5:30 Sunday morning a man walked into the store wearing a “Halloween style” hockey mask. He was armed with a knife and demanded money. He then took off with cash.

No one was hurt. If you have any information or tips call police or Crime Stoppers.