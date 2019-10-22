October has been a windy month across KELOLAND

Strong winds are here in a month that isn’t really known for strong wind. Here’s a look at how the winds stack up during the year.

Strong winds blew across KELOLAND during the day with even stronger winds expected during the evening and overnight. While getting strong winds in October isn’t uncommon, it’s a month when you usually don’t expect it.

This graphic shows the average monthly wind speed for Sioux Falls during the year.

Notice that the windiest month is in April with average wind speeds nearly 13 miles per hour. August is the calmest month with an average of nine miles per hour. October’s average is close to 10.5.

We can still get wind gusts over 50 miles per hour tonight, though the area most likely to experience that will be east of Interstate 29 in western Minnesota.

If you haven’t already, it would be a good idea to anchor down or bring in objects that strong winds may blow down the street.