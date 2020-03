HOPEWELL, N.J.—South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy has been named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats on Tuesday.

This marks the latest postseason award to roll in for the women’s basketball senior. Duffy received honorable mention All-America recognition from the Associated Press, was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and voted the Summit League Player of the Year. She is a three-time Academic All-American as well, garnering a spot on the first team for the second-straight season.