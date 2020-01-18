Breaking News
Newfoundland reeling after blizzard buries capital

National & World News
A man walks down the middle of New Gower St. as snow falls in St. John‚ Newfoundland on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The city has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads as blizzard conditions descend on the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. *Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

ST. JOHN’s, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada’s weather agency ended a blizzard warning for the St. John’s, Newfoundland, area on Saturday, but a rare state of emergency and storm surge warning remained in effect following a monster storm that buried the Canadian province’s capital city.

The intense snowfall that brought St. John’s and many other communities to a standstill on Friday slowed overnight, according to Environment Canada.

At the peak of the storm, which some described as being like a blizzard in a hurricane, even snowplows were pulled off roads due to near zero visibility conditions. However, plowing operations in St. John’s resumed overnight.

But with more than 70 centimeters (2.3 feet) of new snow on the ground in some areas, and strong winds piling up drifts and creating white out conditions, roads were likely to remain treacherous.

There have also been widespread power outages. Overnight Newfoundland Power said its crews were working to restore electricity for about 21,000 customers.

The City of St. John’s, as well as several nearby communities, declared states of emergency late Friday morning, ordering businesses closed and all non-emergency vehicles off the roads.

A statement issued by the City of St. John’s on Saturday morning said the state of emergency “will remain in effect until further notice.”

Digging out from the monster storm is likely to take several days, if not longer, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tweeted that the federal government stands ready to help Newfoundland and Labrador “if needed.”

Blizzard and storm surge warnings remain in effect in other areas of eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

Air traffic in the region was shut down Friday, and all but a handful of flights at St. John’s International Airport remained cancelled Saturday morning.

Municipal officials have advised residents of St. John’s to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

Authorities have also been urging residents to keep in contact with elderly neighbors and to continuously stay in touch with people if travelling in case of an emergency.

