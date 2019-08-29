Moovit strives to make bus travel easier

A Sioux Falls high school is promoting a possible solution for students who use public transportation to get to class.



Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls sent out an email on Thursday stating:

“If you have trouble reading the city bus map there is an app that can be downloaded onto any mobile device that takes the thinking out of using the city bus!”

The app is called Moovit.

This worldwide app takes using the Sioux Falls bus system to the next step. Moovit can be used for both Androids and iPhones to help you determine the best bus route.

Over 2,900 cities are compatible with this app. It’s also used in 92 countries by over 520 million people.

The app is free and after downloading will ask for your location. Once you select allow, it will explain what features it has.

