Meth and opioids discussed in Pierre Tuesday

Meth and opioid addiction are being addressed in Pierre Tuesday.

The State says meth has devastated communities more than any other drug.

State funding is going to six intensive treatment programs.

South Dakota is also kicking off a new meth prevention campaign next month.

Meanwhile, more than 500 people have been treated for opioid addiction in state-funded programs. In the last year, the State has tapered Medicaid patients off high doses of opioids by 30%.

174 people received the life-saving drug Narcan. The State says it’s now working on increasing access to medically assisted treatment for opioid addiction.