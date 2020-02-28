Man facing charges following social media post about Brandon water

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to a story we first told you about in August.

That’s when the city of Brandon responded to a Facebook post claiming the city’s water had unsafe levels of radium.

The city said the numbers on Facebook didn’t match test results. The city also did additional testing with the state to confirm that the water is safe.

Now the city is thanking the Department of Criminal Investigation for looking into the matter because the man allegedly behind the post – Kris Gagnon – now faces criminal charges.