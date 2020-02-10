Learn to create pottery at the Washington Pavilion

If you are still looking for Valentine’s (or Galentine’s!) Day gift for that special someone in your life, look no further than The Washington Pavilion. Brittany and Ashley recently took a pottery making lesson from The Pavilions Lead Educator, Mercedes Maltese. And while they didn’t quite recreate the famous scene from Ghost, they did discover a fun new date night idea.

Find more information on upcoming pottery classes or schedule a private lesson on the Adult Education page of The Washington Pavilion’s website.

Ashley’s and Brittany’s pottery creations

