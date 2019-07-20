KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 20

Welcome to Saturday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

The hot weather didn’t keep people from attending last night’s Jazzfest opening at Yankton Trail Park. JazzFest wraps up today with cooler temperatures in the forecast.

We’re just two weeks away from the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. We’ll find out if the storm repairs from earlier this summer will be complete by the time bikers roll into town.

KELOLAND is in for a cooler weekend! Expect passing showers and thunderstorms today with more rain and thunder possible tomorrow.

Check out events taking place around KELOLAND with today’s Boredom Busters.