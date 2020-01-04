KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 4

Authorities in western KELOLAND are investigating a homicide on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Investigators say it’s an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Authorities are looking for four people of interest they want to talk to about the homicide. They also say a dark, late-model double-cab truck may have been involved. If you have information, you’re asked to call tribal authorities at 605-867-5111.

Mountain lions are becoming a common sight for people living in the Yankton area. Game, Fish and Parks says in the last 10 to 15 years, the mountain lions have been roaming to this side of the Missouri river from the Black Hills and Wyoming.

A 14-year-old boy is reaching out through the internet to help a family whose home was damaged by a drunk driver. Police arrested the driver for DUI. And now the 14-year-old has set up a GoFundMe to help repair the damage.

Here are Saturday’s Boredom Busters:

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a weekend of winter fun during Frosty Frolics.

Activities include Frosty Frolics Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library. The event includes hot chocolate and crafts.

Bring your bike out and meet at Tomar Park for a Fatbike Ride at 1 p.m. Bikers will ride to Falls Park. A frozen treat awaits riders at the end.

A teen Cosmic Skate takes place at the SCHEELS IcePlex from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $5.

Browse through 30 different booths during the Lennox After-Prom Vendor & Craft Fair. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lennox High School. Admission is free.

The Sioux Valley Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. You can see trains operated on South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout inside the recently expanded clubhouse. The free open house is on the north end of the fairgrounds, west of the armory.