Ice and snow causing problems for drivers across KELOLAND

Drivers across KELOLAND have had a hard time getting around Wednesday due to the ice and snow.

Sioux Falls police say between 9 Tuesday night and 10 Wednesday morning, they were called out to almost 40 crashes.

Most of the crashes happened during the morning rush hour.

“We say it every year, people have to slow down and give themselves extra time. It’s easier to see when there’s snow on the ground. Ice is sometimes a little bit tricky,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The City of Sioux Falls says it had trucks out starting at 4 a.m. sanding bridges and overpasses.