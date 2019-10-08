How common are Winter Storm Warnings in KELOLAND during the month of October?

We’ve been through October snow before, but the intensity of the snow and wind also needs to be taken into consideration.

Mild fall weather continued in KELOLAND Tuesday with highs reaching the 70s and low 80s. One more day of mild weather is in the forecast for eastern KELOLAND tomorrow, but then the bottom drops out and snow comes barreling into KELOLAND.

I looked into how often Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are issued in October in KELOLAND.

The National Weather Services located in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City issue those weather headlines. Here’s what I found.

October Blizzard warnings have only been issued once since 2005. The Rapid City and Aberdeen office had blizzard warnings out on October 4, 2013.

While Rapid City has issued five Winter Storm Warnings in October since that time, Aberdeen has only issued two and Sioux Falls hasn’t issued any.

October Winter weather advisories are a little more common with Rapid City having issued 19 advisories, six from the Aberdeen office and five from Sioux Falls.

Whatever is issued for your area, take it seriously and stay safe as we start the winter season early.

We’ll see if these are the only winter headlines issued this month, but we still have two and a half weeks to go in the month.