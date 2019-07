SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

For families living with a disability, concerns often develop about their adult child’s immediate needs as they grow older. If can often seem like a daunting task for families, but it is one that Independent Living Choices helps families with every day. We talk with CEO Matt Cain about how his company can help ease the stress of this transition for people living with disabilities.

Independent Living Choices:

www.ilcchoices.org

(605) 362-3550