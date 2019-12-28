Firefighters continue to work on a fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are following some breaking news concerning a house on fire in Sioux Falls.

6th Street is still blocked off to traffic between Wayland and Highland Avenue as firefighters continue to work on this fire. The fire was reported shortly after four o’ clock this afternoon by some passerbys who saw the smoke and flames coming from the small vacant home.

The flames quickly spread to the outside of the rental home next door.

“We found out by the renter calling us, they had come home, he had his two children with us, he said the house is on fire, so we came over right away. They’re fine, they were not injured,” Sherri Stiles-Imker said. Her husband owns the rental property.

The owners tell us the small home next door was vacant and boarded up since the house beside it exploded this November. Another neighbor across the street tells us he just reported people trying to break into that vacant home earlier this week.

We have not had an update from fire officials yet as they’re still working to ensure the flames are extinguished. We’ll continue to bring you the latest as we obtain more information.