SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

If you’re hoping to avoid a long wait at a local resturant, cooking up something at home is a great option and as Stacey Sorlein with the South Dakota Pork Producers is here to show us, there are plenty of great pork choices to toss on the grill.

***SPECIAL OFFER FOR KELOLAND LIVING VIEWERS***

Follow the South Dakota Pork Producers Council on Facebook and share the Mother’s Day post to enter to win a $25 pork certificate!

South Dakota Pork Producers Council

(605) 332-1600

www.sdppc.org