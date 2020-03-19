‘Better Together Sioux Falls’ Facebook group keeps businesses connected to customers

The Empire Mall, local restaurants, gyms and other businesses are all changing the way they reach customers right now, but a Sioux Falls woman has created a new Facebook group to help everyone stay connected.

Better Together Sioux Falls is a Facebook group filled with entertaining and informative videos produced by local business owners to help you and your family pass the time at home.



“Right now with all of these events being canceled and people sticking to their homes, now we’re really looking to social media in order to find all of those activities and events and stay connected,” Emily Wilson said.

Local chef Emily Wilson created the Better Together Sioux Falls Facebook group over the weekend and has spent the past few days reaching out to local businesses to encourage them to join.

“Its all of these wonderful local business owners who have skills in these certain fields of expertise that are now sharing their gifts,” Wilson said. “If you’re a chef, share a fun recipe with the group, something that people can do at home and then in turn, remind us how we can support you right now. Maybe you have products online and could have them shipped or delivered to our house.”



From yoga, to meditation, recipes, kids activities and even pet massage, Sioux Falls business owners are sharing a lot of unique content for anyone to enjoy.

“Some of them are giving really good stuff for kids to do, yoga and things like that. For me it has to be cooking and dancing,” Sioux Falls restaurant owner and chef Sanaa Abourezk

said.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet is still open and serving plenty of people inside the restaurant, but is also seeing a big increase in take out orders for lunch and dinner. But along with her usual meal prep work, Sanaa is also working to stay connected with everyone through the new Better Together Sioux Falls Facebook group.



“Every day I will do a cooking lesson, then I’ll end it with a crazy dance, I’m known for my dance, it has the power to make you so happy,” Abourezk said. “That’s my aim is to do something that can benefit you but to also do something that can make you smile.”

“In times like this, I can see that this is an opportunity for our community to grow and to come together and to form new relationships and I think its more important now more than ever,” Wilson said.

Anyone can join the Better Together Sioux Falls Facebook page to watch these videos for free. Local business owners and service providers are also encouraged to join and add to the local content families can use right now.