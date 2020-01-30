avocado ceviche with raw corn chips

The Big Game is this Sunday and no matter which team you are rooting for, I think we can all agree that game day is all about the food. If you are looking for a plant-based recipe to serve your guests this weekend, you’re in luck. Emily Wilson is a raw vegan chef and the owner of Bee Loved Kitchen. She’s here to show us a raw and tasty plant-based recipe to dip your chips into on game day.
Find the recipe below along with Raw Chef Emily’s recipe for Raw Corn Chips.
Avacado Ceviche
- 1/2 peeled and diced grapefruit
- 1 peeled and diced orange
- 1 diced avocado
- 1/4 cup raw corn
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- Juice from 1 lime (2 Tbsp)
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
Mix together in a bowl and enjoy!
Raw Corn Chips
- 3 cups corn
- 1/2 cup ground flax seed
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Blend in a high speed blender until smooth. Spread 1/4 cup portions onto a non stick food dehydrator tray creating circle chips. Dehydrate for 8 hours at 115F. Flip the chips and remove the nonstick sheet. Dehydrate for another 4-5 hours.