The Big Game is this Sunday and no matter which team you are rooting for, I think we can all agree that game day is all about the food. If you are looking for a plant-based recipe to serve your guests this weekend, you’re in luck. Emily Wilson is a raw vegan chef and the owner of Bee Loved Kitchen. She’s here to show us a raw and tasty plant-based recipe to dip your chips into on game day.

Find the recipe below along with Raw Chef Emily’s recipe for Raw Corn Chips.

avocado ceviche with raw corn chips

Avacado Ceviche

1/2 peeled and diced grapefruit

1 peeled and diced orange

1 diced avocado

1/4 cup raw corn

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Juice from 1 lime (2 Tbsp)

1/4 tsp sea salt

Mix together in a bowl and enjoy!



Raw Corn Chips

3 cups corn

1/2 cup ground flax seed

1 cup water

1/2 tsp sea salt

Blend in a high speed blender until smooth. Spread 1/4 cup portions onto a non stick food dehydrator tray creating circle chips. Dehydrate for 8 hours at 115F. Flip the chips and remove the nonstick sheet. Dehydrate for another 4-5 hours.