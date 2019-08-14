August 14th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Mark Stensland is with Stensland Family Farms and Lisa Verdin is with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire. They are here to tell us how you can trade in school supplies for a tasty treat this weekend.
Gene Dickey is the Community Outreach Manager for the National Kidney Foundation – Dakotas. He’s here to share more about a new program that can help you share your story, and get the tools you need to find a living donor.
Toby Uecker is the Associate Director for Living, Learning and Outreach at South Dakota State University. He’s here with tips for parents to help their freshman as they head off for their first year at college.
Make sure to tune in to KELO-TV tonight at 6-30 PM central time for KELOLAND’s Children’s Miracle Network Special. You’ll hear inspirational stories of how Children’s Miracle Network is helping kids and families who have spent time at the Sanford Children’s Hospital. Remember, you can text KELO to 51555 to donate.
Elizabeth Overmoe is the strategic planner for the state bar association and Kelsey Knoer is a board member from the South Dakota Young Laywers Section. They are here to explain just how easy it is to get their help.