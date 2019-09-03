Ash trees, wood can be moved within city limits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is now safe to move ash trees within Sioux Falls city limits.

Since the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in the northern part of the city last year, officials restricted the movement of ash wood between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

However, as the summer ends, the insects are no longer active, meaning you can safely prune and transport ash trees.

You can drop off your ash wood at three locations: the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill and two Mueller Pallet locations.

Movement of ash trees will once again be restricted starting Memorial Day 2020.

The quarantine for Minnehaha and portions of Turner and Lincoln Counties is still in effect, meaning you cannot move ash wood outside those counties.