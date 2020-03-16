An ‘Ode’ to social distancing

It’s going to be a tough time for restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but some are taking new approaches.

Located in downtown Sioux Falls next to the Arc of Dreams, you’ll find signs pointing to a new practice for Ode to Food and Drinks.

“We’re trying to kind of put more of our focus into the to-go order, so we can do it, taking it over the phone, we’re trying to get payments over the phone too, and then when it’s all ready, we have the roundabout over here, and then we’ll have people run in and out,” Ode manager Connor Fritz said.

You’ll also notice some changes to the dinning room.

“We took some tables out, we took some chairs out, we’re trying to kind of separate, make more space, so people aren’t right on top of each other. our booths are set up so that we go every other booth,” Fritz said.

Restaurants thrive on crowds…

“All of our bartenders, all of our servers, they rely on tips and that’s how they, I mean that’s how they survive throughout the year,” Ode manager Matthew Farmer said.

…something that does not pair well with social distancing.

“When we’re making that money we can pay out our servers, pay out the bartenders, pay out the kitchen, everyone who needs their money, so without having people to come in, we’re trying to do the best to make up for it, and right now this is the best solution that we can think of,” Fritz said.

Ode posted on their Facebook page that their “staff has been trained to take extra precautions and continues to diligently disinfect everything our guests and employees come into contact with.”