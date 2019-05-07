Across the Table with Lee Axdahl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Today we sat down Across the Table with a man that takes his coffee black, used to work at KELO, and he also happens to have a fishing boat for sale if you’re in the market for one. Brittany Kaye discovers how the Director of the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety, Lee Axdahl, got his start in KELOLAND.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to KELOLAND Living at keloland.com or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. Be sure and tune in next Tuesday to see who we’ll be sitting down with next.