1  of  3
Breaking News
Staff member at Apple Tree East Children’s Center test positive for coronavirus South Dakota governor confronts national media attention; says CDC wrapped up Smithfield tour Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311

7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

Thursday’s announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.”

All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half the U.S. population.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss