I-90 to Remain Closed Until Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists that Interstate 90 will be remain closed overnight into Monday. The closure area is I-90 westbound from Mitchell to Wall and I-90 eastbound from Rapid City Exit 67 to Mitchell.

Weather and road conditions remain very difficult and will remain that way through the night.

Many highways are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery and have heavy drifting. Travel is being strongly discouraged tonight into Monday unless absolutely necessary. Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that other state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse.

Officials say plows are out where possible, but in many areas the snow is drifting in behind them. Emergency crews are having a difficult time getting to crashes and stranded motorists.

