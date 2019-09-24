Tradition of Caring Grant Application

KELOLAND TV will award $200,000 in public service air time on KELO-TV and My UTV. The air time will be divided between the nonprofit organizations selected by Avera & KELOLAND TV. The air time cannot be used as credit towards an existing balance or future cash schedule. All time must be used during 2020 and will be scheduled at the discretion of KELOLAND TV.
Grant Guidelines (Please read carefully)
- Only nonprofit organizations in the KELOLAND TV viewing area are eligible. You must supply nonprofit documentation.
- The number of organizations selected will be determined by the number of applications submitted and the needs of those organizations as judged by Avera & KELOLAND TV.
- The purpose of this public service program is to provide education and awareness. Public service announcements may not be used to solicit funds or be used to promote a fundraising event.
- Applications will be judged on the organization’s local impact on those it serves, its mission and the reach of its services. All decisions by Avera & KELOLAND TV are final.
- The grant application deadline is October 25, 2019. All applications must be at KELOLAND TV by this date. Decisions will be made on or before December 6, 2019. Applicants will be notified by email.
- KELOLAND TV will provide production of public service announcements for the organization depending on availability.