Tradition of Caring History

KELOLAND TV’s “Tradition of Caring” program began in 1998 as a unique public service effort that involved every employee at the station from the general manager to the receptionist. It was created to concentrate on local causes and to have a real impact.

Slumberland Furniture joined as a sponsor in 1999. Their corporate goal of service and involvement in the community matched closely the goals of “Tradition of Caring”. In 1999 we aired 7,756 “Tradition of Caring” spots on KELOLAND TV.

In August 2000 KELOLAND TV won a National Emmy for the “Tradition of Caring” campaign. This was truly an award for the entire station since each one took part in making the “Tradition of Caring” spots.

Avera joined as sponsor in 2013 making Tradition of Caring a much stronger effort in our area.

The program has evolved but continues to focus on helping numerous causes and organizations. Below are the organizations and causes we have helped over the years.

About the Grant

KELOLAND TV awards grant recipients with public service air time on KELO-TV and My UTV. The air time is divided between the nonprofit organizations selected by Avera & KELOLAND TV. The air time cannot be used as credit towards an existing balance or future cash schedule. All time must be used during the calendar year and will be scheduled at the discretion of KELOLAND TV. Organizations interested in applying will need to fill out the grant application and submit documentation of non-profit status.

2018 Grant Winners

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

Call to Freedom

Cornerstones Career Learning Center

Dakotabilities

Dress for Success

Face It Together

Family Visitation Center

Furniture Mission of South Dakota

Junior Achievement of South Dakota

Make-a-Wish South Dakota

National Kidney Foundation Serving The Dakotas

Samaritans Feet International

Senior Citizens, Inc.

Sioux Falls CASA Program

1998 Grant Winners

Jefferson Awards

Flu Shots/Immunizations

Health Fair

Habitat for Humanity

Children’s Miracle Network

Heart Walk

Bike Safety

Humane Society

Children’s Care Hospital & School Hunter Safety

Women in Business

Kids Vote

Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts

National Guard

Blood Bank

Lutheran Social Services

Children’s Inn

Outdoor Campus

Church/Religion

Seat Belts

Fire Safety

Turning Point

Volunteerism

YMCA

Youth Soccer