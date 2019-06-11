Tradition of Caring History

KELOLAND TV’s “Tradition of Caring” program began in 1998 as a unique public service effort that involved every employee at the station from the general manager to the receptionist. It was created to concentrate on local causes and to have a real impact.
Slumberland Furniture joined as a sponsor in 1999. Their corporate goal of service and involvement in the community matched closely the goals of “Tradition of Caring”. In 1999 we aired 7,756 “Tradition of Caring” spots on KELOLAND TV.
In August 2000 KELOLAND TV won a National Emmy for the “Tradition of Caring” campaign. This was truly an award for the entire station since each one took part in making the “Tradition of Caring” spots.
Avera joined as sponsor in 2013 making Tradition of Caring a much stronger effort in our area.
The program has evolved but continues to focus on helping numerous causes and organizations. Below are the organizations and causes we have helped over the years.
About the Grant
KELOLAND TV awards grant recipients with public service air time on KELO-TV and My UTV. The air time is divided between the nonprofit organizations selected by Avera & KELOLAND TV. The air time cannot be used as credit towards an existing balance or future cash schedule. All time must be used during the calendar year and will be scheduled at the discretion of KELOLAND TV. Organizations interested in applying will need to fill out the grant application and submit documentation of non-profit status.
2018 Grant Winners
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House
Call to Freedom
Cornerstones Career Learning Center
Dakotabilities
Dress for Success
Face It Together
Family Visitation Center
Furniture Mission of South Dakota
Junior Achievement of South Dakota
Make-a-Wish South Dakota
National Kidney Foundation Serving The Dakotas
Samaritans Feet International
Senior Citizens, Inc.
Sioux Falls CASA Program
2017 Grant Winners
The Banquet
Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire
Ground Works-Midwest
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls
Helpline Center
Lunch Is Served
Sioux Empire United Way
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Sioux Falls School District
South Dakota Hall of Fame
St. Francis House
Washington Pavilion
YMCAs of South Dakota
Youth & Family Services, Inc.
2016 Grant Winners
Ability Building Services Inc.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire
Call to Freedom
Caregivers by Active Generations
Goodwill of the Great Plains
REACH Literacy
SD Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation
South Dakota Diabetes Coalition
The Banquet
Volunteers of America, Dakotas
2015 Grant Winners
Active Generations
Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter
Center of Hope
Family Service, Inc.
Junior League of Sioux Falls
Lincoln County 4-H
Sacred Heart Center
Sioux Empire United Way
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
SD Lions Eye & Tissue
SD Nutrition Project Directors
The Banquet
Community Outreach Center
Yankton Rural Area Health Education
2014 Grant Winners
The Banquet
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America – Minnesota/Dakotas Chapter
DakotAbilities
Experience Works, Inc.
Family Visitation Center
Glory House
Good Shepherd Ministry Center Inc
Guardianship Program, Inc. (The)
Hub Area Habitat for Humanity
Project SEARCH
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
South Dakota Diabetes Coalition
South Dakota Parent Connection
Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Inc.
2013 Grant Winners
Catholic Family Services
Family Connection
Feeding South Dakota
From the H.E.A.R.T. Inc.
Furniture Mission of South Dakota
Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP)
Native American Advocacy Program
SPURS Therapeutic Riding Center
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
South Dakota Achieve
South Dakota Lions Eye & Tissue Bank
Teddy Bear Den
Yellow Bike Program & Reconditioned Bikes for Kids, Inc.
2012 Grant Winners
Aspire Foundation, Inc.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
Here4YOUth
Learning Disabilities Association of South Dakota
LifeSource
Lunch is Served, Inc.
Senior Companions of SD
South Dakota Emergency Medical Technicians’ Association
St. Francis House
The Compass Center
Western Resources for dis-ABLED Independence
2011 Grant Applications
Bethany Christian Services
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
Special Olympics of South Dakota
Habitat for Humanity
Sioux Empire Safety Village
Project Linus
Daisies for Daybreak
Ronald McDonald House
Disability Awareness Commission
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center
Watertown Resource Center
Humane Society of the Black Hills
2010 Grant Winners
Front Porch Coalition
Furniture Mission of SD
Good Shepherd Clinic, Inc.
Hope Haven Int’l. Ministries
Jan Manolis Family Safe Center
Kids Against Hunger, Sioux Falls
Oahe, Inc.
New Directions Down Syndrome Association
South Dakota Achieve
South Dakota Parent Connection, Inc.
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission
2009 Grant Winners
The Guardianship Program, Inc.
Aberdeen Area Diversity Committee
Almost Home Canine Rescue
Black Hills Center of Hope
Experience Works
CASA – Sioux Falls Area Program
SD Association of Conservation Districts Inc.
Children’s Home Foundation
Help!Line Center
Sioux Falls Green Project
2008 Grant Winners
Abbott House
South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom, Inc.
My Fishing Pond
Refugee and Immigrant Women’s Association
Safe Harbor
Southwest Crisis Center
Teddy Bear Den
SPURS
Wiconi Wawokiya, Inc.
Community Food Bank of South Dakota
Youth & Family Services, Inc.
2007 Grant Winners
Child Care
2006 Grant Winners
Childhood Literacy
2005 Grant Winners
Active for Life/Small Steps
Breast Cancer
Buddy System
Cancer/Heart/Diabetes
Coaching Children
Colorectal Cancer
Great American Smokeout
Healthier Office
Healthy Snacks/Childhood Obesity
How Much Is Enough
Kick Butts Day/Teens
Lung Cancer/Secondhand Smoke
Native American Health Issues
Portion Size
2004 Grant Winners
CASA
Coaching Children
Children’s Home Society
Children’s Inn
Drug & Alcohol Abuse Awareness
Junior Achievement
Kids Voting
Rape & Domestic Abuse
Ronald McDonald House
School Zone/Bicycle Safety
Smoke Detectors
South Dakota Infant Loss Center
Special Olympics
Cornerstone Rescue Mission
Volunteers of America
Weather Safety
2003 Grant Winners
American Heart
CASA
Children’s Inn
Foster Care/Foster Parenting
Hunting Safety
Kids Voting
Make-a-Wish
Rape & Domestic Violence
Rapid City Humane Society
Ronald McDonald House
School Zone/Bicycle Safety
South Dakota Infant Loss Center
The Banquet
Weather Safety
2002 Grant Winners
American Heart
CASA
Children’s Inn
Foster Care/Foster Parenting
Hunting Safety
Kids Voting
Make-a-Wish
Rape & Domestic Violence
Rapid City Humane Society
Ronald McDonald House
School Zone/Bicycle Safety
South Dakota Infant Loss Center
The Banquet
Weather Safety
2001 Grant Winners
Washington Pavilion
Seatbelt Safety
Outdoor Campus
Project Linus
Children’s Home Society
Children’s Inn
Turning Point
Volunteers of America
Character Counts
Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts
Foster Care/Foster Parents
Siouxland Libraries
CASA
Sioux Vocational
Big Brother Big Sister
PTA
Mentor Moms
Ronald McDonald House
Youth Enrichment Center
Make-a-Wish
Rape & Domestic Abuse
Sioux Falls Cares
Farm Safety
Multicultural Center
Children’s Miracle Network
2000 Grant Winners
Washington Pavilion
Children’s Miracle Network
Outdoor Campus
Children’s Care Hospital & School
Children’s Home Society
Children’s Inn
South Dakota Infant Loss Center
Turning Point
Character Counts
Boys Scouts/Girl Scouts
Foster Care/Foster Parenting
Siouxland Libraries
CASA
Sioux Vocational
Big Brother Big Sister
Kids Inc.
Mentor Moms
Ronald McDonald House
Youth Enrichment Center
Make-a-Wish
Rape & Domestic Abuse
Volunteers of America
1999 Grant Winners
Health Fair
Humane Society
Banquet
Project SOS
Children’s Care Hospital & School Blood Bank
Business Tech Expo
Saturday for Me
Turning Point
Women in Business
Children’s Miracle Network
Guardianship
Junior Achievement
Red Cross
Seat Belts
Sioux Falls Promise
Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts
Grand Prix
Heartwalk
Immunization
Hunter Safety
Children’s Home Society
Children’s Inn
Foster Care/Foster Parents
South Dakota Infant Loss Center
Washington Pavilion
1998 Grant Winners
Jefferson Awards
Flu Shots/Immunizations
Health Fair
Habitat for Humanity
Children’s Miracle Network
Heart Walk
Bike Safety
Humane Society
Children’s Care Hospital & School Hunter Safety
Women in Business
Kids Vote
Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts
National Guard
Blood Bank
Lutheran Social Services
Children’s Inn
Outdoor Campus
Church/Religion
Seat Belts
Fire Safety
Turning Point
Volunteerism
YMCA
Youth Soccer