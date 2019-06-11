Avera Has A Tradition Of Caring
The Avera mission challenges the organization “. . . to make a positive impact in the lives and health of person’s and communities . . .” and is proud to join KELO TV as a sponsor of Tradition of Caring to have an impact across the region.
Avera’s system strength brings exceptional health care to the local towns and communities of our five-state region. People in communities large and small know that at Avera they will find expert health care backed by the ability to access specialist consultation, as well as the highest quality at national-benchmark levels paired with superior customer service. All of this at more than 300 locations in 100 communities.
A Tradition Since 1998…
For the past 20 years, KELOLAND Television has been proud of our commitment to public service through our “Tradition of Caring” program. Over the years, we have done spots supporting at least 134 organizations in over 20 communities.
TOC Grant Application
Application for 2019 Tradition Of Caring is now closed. Deadline for submissions was October 26th, 2018.
2019 Grant Winners
2019 Grant Applicants
