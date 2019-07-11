Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 11th

Good Morning! We will see a sunny day in KELOLAND and warm temperatures for the afternoon. Winds will also be much lighter across the region.

We’ve had above normal moisture the past 30 days in nearly all areas of KELOLAND. We still have a few more rounds of storms ahead this weekend, but hotter weather will evaporate more and more of this moisture.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for Friday night as a weak frontal boundary drops to the south.

We’ll be watching the path of Barry over the weekend. This system will have an indirect impact on our weather early next week as it affects the timing of frontal boundaries in our region.

We will average above normal next week. A batch of 90 degree weather appears likely, so we’ll watch how sustained that heat will be.

It certainly looks warmer today, especially West River.

Clear skies are ahead tonight and lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be more humid and the heat will build during the afternoon.

Storm chances will be around this weekend, mainly for early Saturday. The Saturday night chance of storms may be higher across the west, a trend we’ll keep an eye on.