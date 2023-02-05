BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Zeke Mayo has established himself as one of the premier players in the Summit League.

The sophomore guard had a career day for SDSU scoring 41 points in the Jackrabbits’ 90-85 win over rival NDSU Saturday.

He shot 14-for-25 from the field, including 6-for-9 from 3-point land, while playing all 40 minutes. He caught fire in the middle of the first half when the Jacks trailed by as many as 13.

His growth on and off the court has impressed Coach Eric Henderson.

“This year he’s certainly been learning on the job and how he’s done that, the maturity he’s done that with, the selflessness he’s done that with, that I’m just really happy for him as a player and the growth as a young man,” Henderson said.

Mayo also dished out five assists. The Jacks sit at 9-4 in the Summit League in second place.