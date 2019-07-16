Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Sharpe on Missouri River

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota officials say zebra mussels continue to spread upstream in the Missouri River system.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe, a reservoir in central South Dakota.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers noted the invasive pest while doing maintenance at the Big Bend Dam near Fort Thompson. Sampling confirmed the presence of zebra mussels across the southern portions of Lake Sharpe.

Fisheries chief John Lott says the mussels so far have only been documented in the southern part of the lake. Additional surveys are planned to see how far the infestation has spread.

Reproducing populations of zebra mussels were discovered in Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam in 2015.