YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson for COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

FILE – In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Wisconsin Republican is the only senator in his party facing reelection next year in a state that backed President Joe Biden. But rather than moderate his politics to accommodate potentially shifting voter attitudes, Johnson is focusing even more intently on cultural issues that appeal to the GOP’s overwhelmingly white base. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE (Associated Press) – Republican Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin has been suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for seven days, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 “medical misinformation policies.”

The issue stems from statements Johnson made during a June 3 Milwaukee Press Club event. In his statements, posted to YouTube, he criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for working against using cheap, generic drugs to treat COVID-19.

A YouTube spokesperson says the site’s medical misinformation policies don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or another drug to treat COVID-19. The video was removed.

Johnson says YouTube’s “censorship” proves the company has too much unaccountable power.