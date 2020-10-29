‘Your Times’ project to tell personalized stories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tom Savage writes articles for publications across the country, but nothing quite like his latest project, “Your Times”.

He conducts interviews, collects photos, and creates personalized articles for people to share as gifts for a variety of occasions. Savage says he enjoys being the messenger of good news.

“They’re basically telling you the story, I’m just kind of putting it all together, but it’s definitely a newspaper format. It looks like a newspaper, it hangs on your wall, but the reaction has been, it’s made me feel good just to know that I’ve been able to touch some people’s lives that way,” Savage said.

Tonight on KELOLAND News, Savage shares some of the stories he’s been able to tell over the past two years.